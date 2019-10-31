Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,521,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,016,000 after purchasing an additional 309,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 216.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,303,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 221.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,535,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 30.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,117,000 after buying an additional 242,225 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $383,138.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at $861,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,628. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 1.42. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

