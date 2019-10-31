Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $146,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Chevron by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Chevron by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,931. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $224.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

In other news, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,551.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

