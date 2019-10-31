Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,715 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $98,873.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,287,511.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $611,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of CTSH traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.01. 234,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

