Short Interest in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Decreases By 13.2%

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AAR by 27.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AAR by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AIR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.13. AAR has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.58.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.03 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.