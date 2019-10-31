Short Interest in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Decreases By 9.5%

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 628,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 293.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth $87,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 19.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

