Short Interest in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Decreases By 8.6%

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the third quarter valued at $2,635,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,088,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,235,000 after acquiring an additional 126,201 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 300.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 54,559 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 288.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the second quarter valued at $135,000. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANH opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 32.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $338.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

