Short Interest in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Decreases By 11.5%

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the September 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ARNA traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 238,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 36.51 and a quick ratio of 36.51. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 72.84% and a return on equity of 53.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 31,457 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,595,499.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 65,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $3,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARNA. TheStreet lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.