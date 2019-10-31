Short Interest in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Rises By 7.0%

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 30.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

AXNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,651. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,515.61% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 12300.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $106,435.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. 35.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,806,000 after purchasing an additional 558,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 141,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 50,293 shares during the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

