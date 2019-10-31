Short Interest in Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) Drops By 21.3%

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 354,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

AYTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on Aytu Bioscience and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 24.1% during the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 249,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 48,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Bioscience stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,238. Aytu Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 4.64.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 370.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aytu Bioscience will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

