Short Interest in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Increases By 18.9%

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 5,600,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.06. 1,900,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank Ozk by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bank Ozk by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bank Ozk by 1,006.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank Ozk by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,304,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

