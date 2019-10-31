Short Interest in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) Declines By 8.4%

Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Howard Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:HBMD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. Howard Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $321.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the second quarter worth $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the period. 52.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

