Short Interest in IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) Grows By 22.7%

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IMAC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,145. IMAC has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. Analysts forecast that IMAC will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

