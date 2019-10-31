Short Interest in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Expands By 21.2%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 408,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the second quarter worth $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 308.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33,811 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the second quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the second quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the second quarter worth $68,000.

India Globalization Capital stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. India Globalization Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

