Short Interest in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Decreases By 9.4%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 258,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Koppers news, VP R. Michael Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $347,040.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 209,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,391.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $65,738.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the second quarter worth $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the second quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 106.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Koppers in the second quarter worth $224,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 145,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,042. The firm has a market cap of $667.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.09. Koppers has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.43 million. Koppers had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 77.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

