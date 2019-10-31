Short Interest in LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Grows By 19.5%

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 933,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 70,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYTS. ValuEngine lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of LYTS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 34,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,903. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 million, a PE ratio of 126.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

