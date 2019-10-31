Short Interest in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) Grows By 21.9%

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 236,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

MNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Steve Filipov purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 390,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 494.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 139,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 116,145 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Manitex International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 613,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 108,099 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Manitex International in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. 33,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.97 million for the quarter. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

