Short Interest in National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Drops By 10.1%

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ NHLD traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002. National has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. National had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter.

About National

National Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through two segment: Brokerage and Advisory Services and Tax and Accounting Services. The Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers mortgage brokerage solutions and insurance products. The Tax and Accounting Services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services.

