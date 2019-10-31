Short Interest in Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Grows By 22.2%

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 543,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.72. 7,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,204. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $613.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.65 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 1.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nexa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nexa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nexa Resources from $15.50 to $14.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

