Short Interest in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Declines By 9.0%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 24,840,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 target price on Palatin Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Palatin Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Palatin Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palatin Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Carl Spana purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,953,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 207.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 594.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

