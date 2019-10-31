Short Interest in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Decreases By 9.7%

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 899,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAM. HSBC downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Pampa Energia by 44.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pampa Energia during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 62,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.57. 534,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,326. Pampa Energia has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.25. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

