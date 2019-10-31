Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Drops By 17.5%

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 91,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

