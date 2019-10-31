Short Interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Rises By 12.4%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,700 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 448,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 15,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 205,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,861. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.68% and a return on equity of 297.94%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

