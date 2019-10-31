Short Interest in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Drops By 15.5%

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 112,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded SB One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,089. SB One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $207.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CEO George Lista sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 839,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after buying an additional 46,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 27,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

