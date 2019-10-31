Short Interest in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Decreases By 12.9%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE SRL remained flat at $$10.40 on Thursday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,607. Scully Royalty has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.60% of Scully Royalty worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

