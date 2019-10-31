Short Interest in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expands By 7.9%

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 925,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,046,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,031,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,064.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 217,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 199,259 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 691,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,088,000 after acquiring an additional 161,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBGI stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.48 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

