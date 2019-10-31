Short Interest in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Rises By 5.9%

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 12,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SRNE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.51. 17,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,177. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,107.37% and a negative return on equity of 119.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 191.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 20,830.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 39.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.