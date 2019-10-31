Short Interest in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Increases By 10.6%

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 318,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $54,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Talend by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 159,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Talend by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 141,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Talend by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Talend by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Talend in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLND stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.93. 4,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Talend has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of -0.16.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.33 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 249.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TLND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp set a $54.00 target price on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Talend from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.43.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

