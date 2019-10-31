Short Interest in Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Expands By 19.8%

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Tengasco stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Tengasco has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter.

Tengasco Company Profile

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 175 producing oil wells, 20 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells.

