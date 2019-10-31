Short Interest in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Increases By 16.3%

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,803,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,833 shares of company stock worth $15,299,095. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 414,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.0% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.45.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $301.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.67 and a 200-day moving average of $282.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

