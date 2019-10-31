Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Declines By 19.6%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 66,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th.

In other news, COO David L. Eytcheson bought 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded United Security Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

