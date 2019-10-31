Short Interest in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) Increases By 8.6%

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRML opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Vermillion has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

Get Vermillion alerts:

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vermillion had a negative return on equity of 159.48% and a negative net margin of 370.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermillion by 150.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 75,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermillion in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vermillion by 35.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 174,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,455 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermillion in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermillion in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vermillion

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Vermillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.