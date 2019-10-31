Short Interest in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Increases By 10.0%

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,400 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 228,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $749.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $24.95.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $270.06 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WLKP shares. Barclays raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

