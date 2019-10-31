Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 274,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Bank of America by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 65,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,079,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,012,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,441,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.