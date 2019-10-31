Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $22.34 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Alleghany comprises about 2.2% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $22,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,571,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,236,000 after buying an additional 41,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,939,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,150,000 after buying an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,834,000 after buying an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $661.25.

Alleghany stock traded up $15.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $780.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,409. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $577.59 and a 1-year high of $808.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $776.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $715.71. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 37.63 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

