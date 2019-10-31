Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of J & J Snack Foods worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $464,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $6,410,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

JJSF traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,192. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.36. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $196.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.01.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.67 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JJSF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

