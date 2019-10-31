Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457,813 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 81.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,426,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 287.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.86. 16,773,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,063,765. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

