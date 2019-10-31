Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Metlife accounts for about 1.5% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 41.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 132,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 12.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 59.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Metlife by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 411,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.51.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

