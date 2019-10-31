Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 14,124 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,124 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of Kelly Services worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth $595,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 31.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 91,296 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 69.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth $2,064,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,040. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $945.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $74,780.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George S. Corona sold 29,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $732,989.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,170.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,325 shares of company stock valued at $863,445 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Noble Financial set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.