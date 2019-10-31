Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Trading Up 1.7%

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) was up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.66, approximately 3,600,862 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,654,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBGL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 34.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,727,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 98.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,288,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 39.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 828.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,580,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,875 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 77.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,369,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,795 shares during the period. 25.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

