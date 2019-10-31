Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 504,400 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Siebert Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SIEB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 20.62, a current ratio of 20.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 63.11%.

In other Siebert Financial news, major shareholder Gloria E. Gebbia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,658,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,551,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

