Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.32. The company had a trading volume of 517,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,461. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.38. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $137.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.05. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

