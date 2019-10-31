Silvercorp Metals (SVM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million.

SVM stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

SVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

