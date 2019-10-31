Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its price objective lifted by analysts at DA Davidson to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

SSD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Ricardo M. Arevalo sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $85,046.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $83,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,306,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,153,000 after acquiring an additional 221,543 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,278,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,972,000 after acquiring an additional 47,587 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 66.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,136,000 after acquiring an additional 387,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

