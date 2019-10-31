Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.35 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.88. 179,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,655. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $84.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $83,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo M. Arevalo sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $85,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

