SingularityNET Price Tops $0.0219 (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin, Liqui and Binance. SingularityNET has a market cap of $11.81 million and $370,839.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00217863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.62 or 0.01393377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030197 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00113859 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, DragonEX, Liqui, IDEX, Kucoin, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

