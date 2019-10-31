SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SITE Centers updated its FY19 guidance to $1.20-1.22 EPS.

NASDAQ SITC opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $15.78.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITC. Mizuho cut SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.