Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total value of $2,077,896.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,947,352 shares in the company, valued at $30,842,614,949.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 119,154 shares of company stock worth $32,341,946 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,160. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $293.69. The stock has a market cap of $278.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

