Skylands Capital LLC Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

KMT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. 709,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.26. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $43.98.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.95 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $158,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,715.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.