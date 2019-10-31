Skylands Capital LLC Sells 500 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 42,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 71.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $402,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 45.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $218,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $679,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.63. 1,065,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,169. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $74.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 41.91%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $79.00 price objective on Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

