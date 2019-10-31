Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Smart Global from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,510. Smart Global has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $695.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Smart Global had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,200 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $60,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Smart Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

